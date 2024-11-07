NICWA Statement on the 2024 Election

Tags

With the election of President Donald Trump to serve in his second term, the National Indian Child Welfare Association released the following statement:

As the 2024 election results are nearly complete, we recognize there is much at stake for our communities. At times, the campaign rhetoric was divisive and raised important questions about how a transition in leadership might impact our communities. While leadership changes can often bring uncertainty and even anxiety, we have prepared for this and are already planning how we will organize, educate, and advocate for the needs and rights of Native children and families and the protection of tribal sovereignty.

NICWA has navigated national leadership changes going back to the 1980s, and we understand how to strategically and diligently advocate for the rights and protection of Native children and families in changing political environments. During some of the most challenging times, we have found ways to protect and even advance resources and rights for Native children and families. This included expanding our network of allies—both Native and non-Native—and finding new ways to communicate the importance of laws like the Indian Child Welfare Act, which are crucial to the well-being of our communities.

NICWA values seeking opportunities to work in a bipartisan manner and designing strategies that ensure support from both parties. Our strength is the relationships we have within our communities, leadership, and each other. We will continue our fight for the protection of Native children and families with you as our most valuable allies and partners.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter