NEXT ON NATIVE BIDASKÉ: What if your tribe erased you?

Details By Native StoryLab June 19, 2025

Imagine being erased from your own tribe—stripped of your identity, community, and rights without explanation. It's happening right now through tribal disenrollment.

Filmmaker Ryan Flynn spent seven years documenting the lives of Native people who were removed from their tribal rolls, often with devastating consequences. His new documentary, You’re No Indian, exposes the chilling reality: people losing their sense of belonging, their community connections, and their mental health suffering as a result.

The pattern is hard to ignore: Disenrollments spike after casino revenue increases—smaller tribal enrollment rolls mean bigger per-capita payments. Political dissent also triggers removal. Challenge tribal leadership? Get kicked out.

“Disenrollment lives in darkness,” Flynn tells Native Bidaské guest host Kaili Berg. “When people start talking about it, it sounds crazy. If everyone knew this was happening, I believe it would stop.”

"You're No Indian" isn't just a film—it's a movement to break the silence. "This isn't about us telling the story," Flynn says. "It's about amplifying the voices of those who had the courage to speak." Hear their stories on Native Bidaské.

TUNE IN:

Date: Friday, June 20th

Time: 12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT

Platforms: Facebook and YouTube

Then visit YourNoIndian.com to join the movement and learn more about this growing crisis.