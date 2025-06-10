NEXT ON NATIVE BIDASKÉ: The Policy Slowly Erasing Tribes

Details By Native StoryLab June 10, 2025

Is blood quantum slowly erasing Native tribes? Host Levi Rickert sits down with Norbert Hill and Megan Hill to tackle the colonial policy that’s mathematically eliminating Indigenous communities — one generation at a time.

Drawing from their new book, Beyond Blood Quantum, the Hills examine how a 150-year old colonial weapon is still being used against Native people — often by their own tribes. The math is brutal: blood-quantum requirements mean some tribes could legally cease to exist within decades.

Norbert Hill, former area director of education for the Oneida Nation, and his daughter, Megan Hill, senior director at Harvard University, bring both lived experience and scholarly insight to the conversation. Together, they explore how blood quantum has historically divided Native communities and present bold solutions for reclaiming identity and strengthening tribal citizenship for future generations.

This episode is more than a conversation—it’s an urgent call to rethink the frameworks that define who belongs. Discover how blood quantum weaponizes identity against Indigenous survival and learn about innovative solutions for preserving tribal futures.

Don’t miss this critical conversation that challenges outdated thinking and centers Indigenous perspectives.

TUNE IN:

Date: Friday, June 13th

Time: 12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT

Platforms: Facebook and YouTube