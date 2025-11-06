Next on Native Bidaské: Honoring Native Veterans: A Call to Action from Those Who Served

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
-
Ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, Native Bidaské host Levi Rickert will sit down with two Native Marine Corps veterans, Dean Dauphinais and Chairman Peter Lengkeek, for a discussion about service, sacrifice, and the urgent need to better support Native veterans. The episode will air on November 7th at 12 pm ET.
Dauphinais, Executive Director of the National American Indian Veterans, Inc. (NAIV), will highlight the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. For Native Americans, that history runs deep. Native people have the highest per capita rate of military service of any group in the country.
But even as Native veterans continue to serve at remarkable rates, they face unique challenges upon returning home. Dauphinais will share sobering statistics.
Chairman Lengkeek, National Commander of NAIV, echoes that call to action. He spoke about how the warrior spirit continues to guide Native communities, both on and off the battlefield.
Both veterans stress that greater access to VA benefits and culturally competent care is essential to addressing the crisis. They also encouraged Native veterans and their families to connect with National American Indian Veterans, Inc., a national organization advocating for improved services and recognition for Native veterans.
Check out the Marine Corps birthday message here: https://youtu.be/-WHnAueHtoc?si=0i-0K1KT1v0QtLM3
👉 Join us for this conversation on Native Bidaské
Date: Friday, November 7th, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT
Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher