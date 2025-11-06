Next on Native Bidaské: Honoring Native Veterans: A Call to Action from Those Who Served

November 06, 2025

Ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, Native Bidaské host Levi Rickert will sit down with two Native Marine Corps veterans, Dean Dauphinais and Chairman Peter Lengkeek, for a discussion about service, sacrifice, and the urgent need to better support Native veterans. The episode will air on November 7th at 12 pm ET.

Dauphinais, Executive Director of the National American Indian Veterans, Inc. (NAIV), will highlight the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. For Native Americans, that history runs deep. Native people have the highest per capita rate of military service of any group in the country.

But even as Native veterans continue to serve at remarkable rates, they face unique challenges upon returning home. Dauphinais will share sobering statistics.

Chairman Lengkeek, National Commander of NAIV, echoes that call to action. He spoke about how the warrior spirit continues to guide Native communities, both on and off the battlefield.

Both veterans stress that greater access to VA benefits and culturally competent care is essential to addressing the crisis. They also encouraged Native veterans and their families to connect with National American Indian Veterans, Inc., a national organization advocating for improved services and recognition for Native veterans.

Check out the Marine Corps birthday message here: https://youtu.be/-WHnAueHtoc?si=0i-0K1KT1v0QtLM3

Date: Friday, November 7th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website