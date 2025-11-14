Next on Native Bidaské: From the Battlefield to the Tribal Council

Details By Native StoryLab November 14, 2025

For many Native Americans, the call to serve runs deeper than duty; it’s a continuation of a warrior tradition that stretches back generations. On this week’s Native Bidaské, airing Friday, November 14, host Levi Rickert sits down with James Craig III, a veteran and tribal council member of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, whose story bridges the frontlines of global conflict and the heart of tribal leadership at home.

Craig’s journey began with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, where he served with distinction before transitioning into intelligence operations. But even after leaving the battlefield, he says, the mission didn’t end. For Craig, service evolved from defending the nation abroad to strengthening his tribal nation at home.

Beyond his work as a veteran advocate, Craig now serves his tribe as a council member, where he applies the same discipline and leadership he learned in the military to tribal governance. He emphasized that leadership, in both arenas, comes down to responsibility, showing up for the people, and ensuring the next generation has opportunities to thrive.



Through his story, James Craig III reminds us that the warrior’s path doesn’t end with service—it transforms. Whether on the battlefield or in the council chambers, the call to protect, lead, and heal remains the same.

👉 Join us for this conversation on Native Bidaské

Date: Friday, November 14th, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT

Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website