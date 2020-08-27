Currents

Navajo Nation Thursday COVID-19 Update: Four New Cases and One More Death

Details By Native News Online Staff August 27, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported four new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 499 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 7,027 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 93,565 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,601.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,309

Crownpoint Service Unit: 802

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 770

Gallup Service Unit: 1,543

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,299

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,488

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 454

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place

them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour weekend lockdown ‪beginning Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9:00 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:00 a.m.

"The Navajo people are keeping up the momentum and are not letting down when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. The Navajo Department of Health and many other health experts have provided great outreach and education about coronavirus prevention and we are seeing the results, but we must keep in mind that other nearby towns and states have higher numbers so we have to remain diligent. Keep washing your hands, wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, avoiding large crowds, and staying home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, the state of Utah reported 383 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 680 new cases, and New Mexico reported 190.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Sign me up for the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff