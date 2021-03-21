Navajo Nation Surpasses 30,000 Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Stands at 1,233

Details By Native News Online Staff March 21, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported nine new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,007.

The total number of deaths stands at 1,233. Reports indicate that 16,326 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 250,930 Covid-19 tests have been administered.

Chinle Service Unit: 5,515

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,869

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,576

Gallup Service Unit: 4,745

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,649

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,028

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,642

Winslow Service Unit: 1,965

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 488 new cases, Utah reported 375, and New Mexico reported 176 new cases.

“If you haven’t already received one of the Covid-19 vaccines, we strongly encourage you to consider receiving the vaccine to help protect yourself and others. If you have received the vaccine, you have to remember that although the vaccines are highly effective it does not guarantee that you will not become infected with the virus. You must continue to take all precautions to help keep you safe.” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

“Now is not the time to take vacations or to begin holding large in-person gatherings due to the ongoing spread of the Covid-19 variants in many states. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Please continue to stay home as much as possible, wear one or two masks in public and near others who do not reside under the same household as you, avoid large crowds and gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez continued.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff