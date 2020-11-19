Currents

Navajo Nation Surpasses 14,000 Covid Cases; Death Toll Rise to 618

Details By Native News Online Staff November 19, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — With an additional 167 new Covid-19 positive cases reported on Thursday, the Navajo Nation surpassed 14, 000 cases.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, also reported five more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 618 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 8,028 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 144,514 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 14,085, including 38 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 3,075

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,524

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,438

Gallup Service Unit: 2,244

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,546

Shiprock Service Unit: 2,073

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,471

Winslow Service Unit: 705

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s three-week stay-at-home lockdown is in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week with the exception of essential workers, cases of emergencies, and to purchase essential items such as food and medication when essential businesses are open from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. On Thursday, the state of New Mexico reported a record-high 3,675 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 4,123 new cases, and Utah reported 3,968 cases.

“The states of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona are reporting significantly high numbers of new COVID-19 cases today. We are seeing record numbers across the country in terms of new cases, hospital visits, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19. This is real and it is happening all around us, and it is devastating many of our Navajo people at this moment. Unfortunately, it is going to get worse before it gets better and that’s what we are seeing now. We have to stay home in order to isolate this virus and prevent it from spreading further. We cannot be visiting other households or having birthday parties, ceremonies, or other gatherings. We have to do this together and we have to do better. To wear a mask is to be a warrior. We can all be warriors by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible, avoiding all in-person gatherings, and washing your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

All essential businesses are required to ensure employees and customers wear masks, practice social distancing, disinfect high-touch surfaces, access to hand wash stations, sanitizers and gloves, and limit the number of customers in any enclosed areas.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1605925152557000&usg=AOvVaw3n2Ak6caOPH0XL0e1wWwM5">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

