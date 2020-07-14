Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 47 New COVID-19 Cases; No New Deaths Reported

Details By Levi Rickert July 14, 2020

Published July 14, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.— On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 47 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 401 as previously reported on Sunday and Monday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,163 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 68,238 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,290.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,078

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 714

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 529

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,364

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,186

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,325

· Tuba City Service Unit: 761

· Winslow Service Unit: 330

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer urge all Navajo Nation residents to keep their guard up and continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid mass gatherings, comply with the stay-at-home order, and wash your hands often.

"The data over the last several weeks is looking good, but we have to remain mindful that many towns and cities near our Nation have had massive increases in new COVID-19 cases. We are cautiously optimistic that we will not see a spike in cases due to the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend. To our Diné citizens, please do not travel off the Navajo Nation. The more you travel and go into public, the greater the risk is of contracting the virus and taking it home to your loved ones. We are relying on our health care experts and we cannot back down," said President Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” The daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.

