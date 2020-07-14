- Details
- By Levi Rickert
-
Published July 14, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.— On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 47 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 401 as previously reported on Sunday and Monday.
Reports indicate that approximately 6,163 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 68,238 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,290.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
· Chinle Service Unit: 2,078
· Crownpoint Service Unit: 714
· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 529
· Gallup Service Unit: 1,364
· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,186
· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,325
· Tuba City Service Unit: 761
· Winslow Service Unit: 330
* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer urge all Navajo Nation residents to keep their guard up and continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid mass gatherings, comply with the stay-at-home order, and wash your hands often.
"The data over the last several weeks is looking good, but we have to remain mindful that many towns and cities near our Nation have had massive increases in new COVID-19 cases. We are cautiously optimistic that we will not see a spike in cases due to the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend. To our Diné citizens, please do not travel off the Navajo Nation. The more you travel and go into public, the greater the risk is of contracting the virus and taking it home to your loved ones. We are relying on our health care experts and we cannot back down," said President Nez.
The Navajo Nation’s Stay at Home Order remains in effect requiring all individuals on the Navajo Nation to stay at home and strictly limit movement, and limit public contact with others. Individuals may leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform "Essential Activities.” The daily curfew also remains in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world, visit the Worldometers website.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage.