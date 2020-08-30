Currents

Navajo Nation Reaches 9,800 COVID-19 Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff August 30, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On the day, the United States reached six million cases of COVID-19 cases, the Navajo Nation reported it reached 9,800 positive cases of the deadly virus that has left 502 dead since March 17, 2020 when the tribal nation first began reporting its COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 11 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 502 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 7,057 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 94,403 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,325

Crownpoint Service Unit: 804

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 907

Gallup Service Unit: 1,569

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,300

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,500

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 457

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 32-hour weekend lockdown is currently in effect and will last until Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:00 a.m.

"As we proceed closer to the start of the flu season, we have to continue wearing our masks and practicing all of the preventative measures that we have in place for COVID-19. I believe that if we continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands often, it will help keep the number of flu cases relatively low as well. We have to keep fighting COVID-19 together and that will help us during the flu season as well. We will be much better prepared,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Sunday, the state of Utah reported 448 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 374 new cases, and New Mexico reported 107.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff