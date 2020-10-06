Currents

Navajo Nation President Nez: "Your'e a Warrior If You Wear a Mask"

Details By Native News Online Staff October 06, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is encouraging Navajo citizens to take all precautions in the Nation's continuing fight against Covid-19.

"Wearing a mask in public and when you’re around other people makes a difference and helps to prevent the virus from spreading from person to person," Nez said on Monday.

"You’re a warrior if you wear a mask because you’re helping to save lives and to protect our children and elders. This modern-day monster known as COVID-19 is an invisible virus, and it can affect anyone of any age, ethnicity, or background. We have to keep fighting and not let up."

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 11 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 559 as previously reported on Sunday. Reports indicate that 7,278 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 109,181 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,454, including two additional cases that was previously unreported due to delayed reporting or reconciliation.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,428

Crownpoint Service Unit: 302

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,050

Gallup Service Unit: 1,646

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,344

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,598

Tuba City Service Unit: 994

Winslow Service Unit: 486

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 158 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 316 new cases, and Utah reported 1,105.

The Navajo people did a good job in bringing our numbers down by following the CDC guidelines and public health orders from the Navajo Department of Health and we can do it again. Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings," Nez said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Lizer will host an online town hall to provide additional COVID-19 updates on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page. Updates will also be provided regarding the 2020 Census, including a recent court order that requires the Census Bureau to continue counting individuals until Oct. 31, 2020.

