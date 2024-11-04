Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren Endorses Kamala Harris for President

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 04, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as his choice for President and Vice President of the United States.

In his endorsement, Nygren pointed to Vice President Harris’ work with President Joe Biden to promote tribal communities through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) infrastructure support, water development, health care, and public safety. The ARPA delivered $2 billion in crucial funding for infrastructure, housing, clean water, and internet connectivity across the Navajo Nation.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Under Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, every Native American person will matter equally,” Nygren said. “Together as one nation, President Kamala Harris and Vice President Walz will be thinking for the future of the Navajo Nation.”

Nygren also praised the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to public safety initiatives, noting the establishment of the Not Invisible Act Commission aimed at addressing the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. He highlighted the expansion of tribal jurisdiction through the Violence Against Women Act and the empowerment of tribal decision-making via Executive Order 14112, which reformed federal funding policies.

In healthcare, Nygren pointed out that the administration secured the first-ever advance appropriations for the Indian Health Service, ensuring a planned $8 billion in funding for FY2025, which promises stability in healthcare for Native communities.

Turning to Governor Walz, President Nygren cited his proven dedication to Native American issues in Minnesota. Walz has visited all 11 tribal nations in the state, established government-to-government relations, and codified tribal consultation into law. Under his leadership, Minnesota has prioritized public safety, including the creation of the first state-level office for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. His administration also invested in preserving Native languages and enhancing cultural education, showcasing his commitment to supporting Indigenous heritage.



“Governor Walz has shown that he listens and respects our voices,” Nygren said. “He has proven to be an ally who prioritizes public safety and cultural preservation, and I am confident he will bring this commitment to the national stage.”

First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, an attorney and former Arizona State Representative, also joined President Nygren in endorsing the Harris-Walz ticket, expressing her shared belief in their ability to uplift and protect Native communities.

With tomorrow's President election, Nygren urged the Navajo Nation to mobilize and make their voices heard at the polls. “Together, with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, I believe they will help us reclaim our traditions, protect our sovereignty, and honor the sacrifices of our ancestors,” he said.

“Navajo Nation, let us get out the vote and get them elected. Under Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, every Native American person will matter equally."

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter