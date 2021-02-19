Navajo Nation President and Cherokee Principal Chief Among Panelists for Native News Online’s Live Stream on Feb. 25

Details By Native News Online Staff February 19, 2021

Native News Online will host a Facebook live stream, “Covid-19 Vaccines in Indian Country,” on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. EST. The informative event will examine the coronavirus’s impact, the vaccine distribution and the need to get vaccinated in Indian Country.

The event will feature four panelists who each bring their own unique perspectives and insights into Covid-19’s impact and how the vaccine rollout is working in Indian Country.

The four panelists are Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Stacy A. Bohlen (Sault Ste. Marie), CEO of the National Indian Health Board, and Dr. Melvina McCabe (Navajo), retired professor at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. leads the Cherokee Nation, one of America’s most populated tribes, based in Tahlequah, Okla. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Cherokee Nation reports 14,685 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Recently, the Cherokee Nation has entered into Phase II of its vaccine distribution.

“Native News Online endeavors hard to provide current and accurate information across Indian Country. This live stream furthers our attempt to exhibit leadership to help Indian Country move beyond the worst medical pandemic in our lifetimes,” Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Native News Online said. “We are excited with our slate of panelists who are working very hard every day to stop Covid-19 in their respective spheres of influence.”

President Jonathan Nez of the Navajo Nation leads the country’s largest Indian reservation, which covers some 27,000 square miles and borders Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation has been the epicenter of Covid-19 in Indian Country. Since March 17, 2020, the Navajo Nation reports 29,386 confirmed Covid-19 cases and over 1,100 deaths. The Nez administration has led an aggressive campaign to get 100,000 vaccinations into the arms of Navajo citizens by the end of February. The Navajo Nation surpassed that goal on Feb. 18.

Stacy Stacy A. Bohlen (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians) is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Indian Health Board (NIHB), based in Washington, D.C. Under Bohlen’s leadership, the NIHB established and elevated tribal presence in the nation’s capital to bring focus on health conditions in Indian Country. This hard work became important during last year’s CARE’s Act negotiations, with lawmakers to ensure funds were allocated to Indian Country to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Dr. Melvina McCabe (Navajo) is a retired professor and researcher at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. She brings a spiritual and cultural perspective to medical science. Dr. McCabe was the 1999 recipient of the Physician of the Year by the Association of American Indian Physicians. Since the outset of Covid-19, Dr. McCabe has studied the spread of Covid-19 in Indian Country and works with McCabe Consulting Group to provide her medical expertise.

The distribution of Covid-19 vaccines began two months ago. The forum will provide an update on how it is working and how our panelists are working to overcome vaccine hesitancy in Indian Country.

Join us for this informative and timely one-hour conversation that discusses this vital issue.

Covid-19 Vaccinations in Indian Country will be co-hosted by Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert (Potawatomi) and Managing Editor Kyle Edwards (Anishinaabe).

COVID-19 VACCINES IN INDIAN COUNTRY

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Facebook Live Event

FREE EVENT - Register Today

REGISTER HERE

