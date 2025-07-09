Native Voters’ Fight for Fair Maps Reaches Supreme Court

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 09, 2025

Native Vote. After the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed its decision to deny voters in seven states the ability to seek fair representation, the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) and its co-counsel have filed a motion to stay that ruling — a key step in preparing to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since 2022, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, Spirit Lake Nation, and several individual Native American voters in North Dakota have been challenging a legislative redistricting map they say denies them fair representation. In May, the Eighth Circuit issued a sweeping decision declaring that private citizens no longer have the right to sue under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act — a critical provision that protects against racially discriminatory voting laws and maps.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Alongside co-counsel — Campaign Legal Center, the Law Offices of Bryan L. Sells, LLC, and Robins Kaplan LLP — NARF is determined to affirm that every American has the right to challenge discriminatory voting practices. The Eighth Circuit's ruling sets a dangerous precedent for voting rights nationwide, and we are committed to overturning it.

"For decades, Tribal Nations and Native voters in North Dakota have fought for a fair chance to vote and have their voices heard. The Eighth Circuit’s decision prevents voters in seven states from suing when they are racially discriminated against in violation of the Voting Rights Act. That decision is plainly wrong, and it will have a huge impact on Native voters. We are committed to fighting this decision, including taking it to the U.S. Supreme Court." said NARF Staff Attorney Lenny Powell.

“Voters in North Dakota, throughout the Eighth Circuit, and across the United States, deserve fair maps — maps that allow voters an equal voice in our democracy. For sixty years, voters have sued to enforce their right under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act to voting maps free from racial discrimination. Native Americans in North Dakota vindicated their rights at trial and won a fair map, after facing a long history of discrimination,” said Mark Gaber, senior director of redistricting at Campaign Legal Center. “We will fight to make sure the Supreme Court preserves the right of all voters to sue under the Voting Rights Act to stop discriminatory maps and voting laws.”

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher