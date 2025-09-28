Native News Weekly (September 28, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff September 28, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Indian Health Service Sept. 17 Letter

The IHS Acting Director writes to request comments and recommendations on the combined Fiscal Years (FYs) 2022 and 2023 Report to Congress on the Administration of the Indian Health Service (IHS) Tribal Self-Governance Program. Submit your written comments and recommendations by the comment deadline of November 17, 2025, via email to: [email protected].

OJJDP Announces New Funding Opportunities

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) has announced the following fiscal year 2025 funding opportunities:

ATTENTION: Visit OJJDP’s Open Funding page periodically to check submission deadlines as they are subject to change.

Get Ready NOW To Apply for DOJ Funding

You must have active registrations in SAM.gov and Grants.gov before you can apply for any Department of Justice (DOJ) funding opportunity. If you’ve used these systems in the past, check that your registration and users are current.

Don’t miss your opportunity to apply for DOJ funding!

Register today. You can register in SAM.gov and Grants.gov any time—you don’t have to wait until a funding opportunity is open. SAM.gov registrations expire after 12 months and must be renewed every year. Grants.gov accounts deactivate after a year of inactivity or if your SAM.gov registration expires.

Update points of contact (POCs). Check and update your entity's POCs in both systems now to prevent delays in completing your application—or miss the application deadline.

For more tips on using SAM.gov and Grants.gov, visit the JustGrants Resources Application Submission Training page.

Tribal Consultation on the “Supporting America’s Children and Families Act”

The Administration on Children, Youth and Families (ACYF), along with the Children’s Bureau within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF), recognizes the vital role Tribal Nations play in ensuring the care and protection of children and families.

To strengthen our partnership and advance this shared responsibility, we invite Tribal leaders to participate in a formal Tribal Consultation on the Supporting America’s Children and Families Act (Public Law 118-258), which reauthorizes and amends Title IV-B of the Social Security Act.

This consultation will focus on updates to Title IV-B and their potential implications for Tribes. Key discussion areas will include:

The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA)

Title IV-B funding for child welfare programs

The Court Improvement Program

Use of remote hearings

The Prevention Services Clearinghouse

This consultation provides an important opportunity for open dialogue aimed at strengthening child welfare services for Tribal Nations and the families they serve.

Consultation Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Alaska Daylight Time)

Format: In-person

Location:

Hilton Anchorage

500 West Third Avenue

Anchorage, Alaska 99501

RSVP for In-Person Attendance: [Tribal Consultation In-Person RSVP]

