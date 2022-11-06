Native News Weekly (November 6, 2022): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff November 06, 2022

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Virtual Federal Communications Commission meeting regarding the E-Rate Pilot Program

On November 7, at 2 p.m. EST, there will be a virtual E-Rate Pilot Program meeting for Tribal libraries who are interested in the program. To register for the meeting, click here.

The pilot program will provide direct assistance to tribal libraries throughout the process of preparing for and applying for E-Rate support during the 2023 funding year. Support will include one-on-one assistance.

Applications are due by November 18.

Funding Available for Tribes Through Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Grants

The Department of Interior announced on Wednesday that the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) made $122.5 million in fiscal year 2022 funding available for the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grants. These are available to states and tribes to support long-term rehabilitation of abandoned mines.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Grants are available to the six Appalachian states with the highest number of unfunded high priority abandoned mine land problems and three Tribes with approved AML programs. In fiscal year 2022, AMLER funds have been allocated as follows: Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia ($26.63 million each); Alabama, Ohio and Virginia ($10.652 million each); and the Crow Tribe, the Hopi Tribe, and the Navajo Nation ($3.551 million each).

Official guidance on how eligible entities can apply can be found here.

Indian Affairs Awards $3.9 Million to Promote Economic Development in Tribal Communities

The Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development announced grants under two programs that support economic development in Indian Country, the Native American Business Incubators Program and the Native American Business Development Institute Feasibility Study Program.

“Entrepreneurship has a long history in Indian Country, and the Department of the Interior is proud to support businesses in Tribal communities,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland. “These grant programs are part of the federal government’s treaty and trust responsibility to protect Tribal economic sovereignty and revitalize Indigenous communities by spurring economic growth and innovation. Growing businesses in Indian Country is necessary to build sustainable Tribal economies that generate revenue, meet community needs and create jobs.”

The Native American Business Incubators Program awarded grants totaling $2,926,924 to 10 Tribes and Tribal Organizations. These funds will be used to establish and operate business incubators that assist entrepreneurs by providing guidance and services like workspace, advice on how to access capital, business education, counseling and mentorship opportunities to navigate obstacles in transforming their innovative ideas into operational businesses.

Change Labs, Arizona $300,000

Quechan Indian Tribe, Arizona $300,000

Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation, Montana $300,000

Cherokee Nation, Oklahoma $300,000

Chickasaw Nation, Oklahoma $300,000

Sinte Gleska University, South Dakota $300,000

South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency, Washington $300,000

Taala Fund, Washington $300,000

Regents of New Mexico State University, New Mexico $289,869

Mohave County Community College District –Hualapai Tribal Nation, Arizona $237,055

Neely Bardwell (descendant of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), a Michigan State University student who is a staff reporter for Native News Online, contributed to these briefs.

More Stories Like This

You’re reading the first draft of history. November is Native American Heritage Month in the United States. We feel like every month — and every day — is a reason for celebrating Native Americans and our heritage. That’s what we try to do here at Native News Online, with stories each day that celebrate, inform and uplift American Indian and Alaska Native people. Over the past year or so, we have been especially busy with three important reporting projects that are having an impact across Indian Country: Indian Boarding Schools. We’ve reported and published more than 150 stories and special live stream video events to help shine a light on the dark era of boarding schools — and help create momentum for change. Native Health Desk. Launched in January, this reporting initiative was created to heighten awareness of Native American health inequities and spotlight pockets of progress in Indian Country. So far we’ve reported and published nearly 120 stories and launched a monthly health newsletter that reaches more than 23,000 readers. Native Bidaske. In March, we launched this live stream interview program to highlight the work of Native Americans who are making news and leading change in Indian Country. We have hosted guests from the federal government and Native rights advocates as well as Indigenous actors, comedians, journalists and models. We hope you will join us in celebrating Native American heritage and history this November and invite you to consider the old adage that “Journalism is the first draft of history.” If you appreciate the voice Native News Online gives to Native American people, we hope you will support our work with a donation so we can build our newsroom and continue to amplify Native voices and Native perspectives. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Most often, our donors make a one-time gift of $20 or more, while many choose to make a recurring monthly donation of $5 or $10. Whatever you can do, it helps fund our Indigenous-led newsroom and our ability to cover Native news. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter