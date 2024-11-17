Native News Weekly (November 17, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff November 17, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Indian Health Service Announces Updated Tribal Consultation Policy

The Indian Health Service (IHS) on Wednesday announced the update of its Tribal Consultation Policy. The revised policy is a significant step toward strengthening the Agency’s commitment to meaningful and effective consultation and reflects over three years of collaborations with Tribal leaders through multiple rounds of Tribal consultation, alongside efforts of the IHS Director’s Advisory Workgroup on Tribal Consultation (Consultation Workgroup).

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Consultation Workgroup members for their commitment and hard work in helping us shape this important policy update,” IHS Director Roselyn Tso said. “The update is an example of Tribal consultation in practice and underscores the Agency’s unwavering commitment to the principle of meaningful Nation-to-Nation consultation as we work together to address the health care challenges facing our communities.”

The update comes more than 18 years after the 2006 policy was issued and introduces clearer guidelines, timelines, and procedures that enhance the IHS Tribal Consultation process. This update aligns with the requirements of Executive Order (EO) 13175 “Consultation and Coordination with Indian Tribal Governments,” the Presidential Memoranda on Tribal Consultation and Strengthening Nation-to-Nation Relationships, Uniform Standards for Tribal Consultation, and with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Tribal Consultation Policy.

It further includes a training requirement for IHS employees who work with Tribal nations or on policies with Tribal implications, that at a minimum, includes a review of EO 13175, the President’s Memorandum on Uniform Standards for Tribal Consultation, and the IHS Tribal Consultation Policy.

The Dear Tribal Leader Letter announcing the updated IHS Tribal Consultation Policy, including enclosures that outline the Tribal consultation activity and detail the revisions to the updated policy are located on the IHS website at Tribal Leader Letters.

NEW Tribal Library E-Rate Advocacy Program (T-LEAP) Launched

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel shared an announcement during the general assembly at the National Congress of American Indians Convention that the FCC has launched the Tribal Library E-Rate Advocacy Program (T-LEAP).

Building on the Tribal Library Pilot Program from the past two years, T-LEAP is a permanent program providing one-on-one assistance for Tribal library applicants in all aspects of preparing, applying, and receiving E-Rate support throughout a funding year. T-LEAP will also help Tribal library participants through E-Rate’s invoicing and other post-commitment processes.

The E-Rate program, with funding from the Universal Service Fund, provides discounts of up to 90 percent of the costs for broadband connections to and within Tribal libraries. The Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC), the E-Rate program administrator, will staff the T-LEAP.

For more information, visit the following resources:

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Crow Tribe of Montana

FEMA announced on Friday that federal disaster assistance is available to the Crow Tribe to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storm and straight-line winds that occurred on Aug. 6, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals of the Crow Tribe. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Crow Tribe.

