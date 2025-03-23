Native News Weekly (March 23, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff March 23, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Hopi Tribe Awarded Over $4 Million to Advance Energy and Water Independence

Today, Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego announced that the Hopi Tribe has been awarded $4,165,796 from the Department of Energy to deploy a 250-kW solar powered microgrid that will power two wells at the remote, unelectrified Side Rock well field on the Hopi Reservation. These wells will deliver water to the villages of Upper and Lower Moenkopi via a pipeline that is currently in development as part of the ongoing Side Rock Water Supply project and will replace the current water source which is projected to be insufficient for community needs by 2025.

“This project means Hopi families will have a steady, reliable water source,” said Kelly. “By using solar power to run these wells, they’re lowering costs and making sure the community has the water it needs for years to come.”

“I’m excited to announce that the Hopi Tribe has been awarded over $4 million to help secure its energy and water future,” said Gallego. “Clean water is vital for community health and economic development, and this innovative project will ensure that some of the most remote parts of the Hopi Reservation have reliable access for years to come.”

You can learn more about the project here.

U.S. Dept. of Treasury Affirms Support for CDFI Fund in Message Shared with White House

On Friday, the Native CDFI Network (NCN) received communication from the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs within the Executive Office of the President that the U.S. Department of Treasury has affirmed its continuing support of the CDFI Fund in the wake of the March 14’s Executive Order (EO) by President Trump that targeted the Fund. Treasury’s message reads as follows:

“The CDFI Fund programs and related activities are statutorily authorized. The CDFI Fund is operating as normal and does not anticipate any disruptions to the programs. Senior leadership at Treasury has consistently expressed support for CDFIs.”

The March 14 EO prompted NCN, Oweesta Corporation, and 84 co-signatory Native CDFIs and Indian Country partners to send a joint letter to Treasury and Congress opposing the EO and calling on Treasury and Congress to protect the CDFI Fund and its key Indian Country programs, notably the Native American CDFI Assistance (NACA) program.

While Friday’s message is an encouraging development, NCN will continue to closely monitor developments impacting the CDFI Fund and NACA programs, including any potential staffing cuts at the Fund. NCN also reinforces the critical need for all Native CDFIs and key Indian Country partners to sign on to its joint letter requesting $50 million in FY 2026 funding for the NACA program.To read the letter, please click here. To sign on to the letter, click here.

