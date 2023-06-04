Native News Weekly (June 3, 2023): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff June 04, 2023

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

IHS Awards $1.2 Million in Tribal Management Grants to Support Tribal Self-Determination

The Indian Health Service has awarded over $1.2 million in tribal management grants to 12 tribes as part of a competitive program to develop and improve tribal capacity to manage health programs under the authority of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act.

The Tribal Management Grant Program is designed to prepare tribes and tribal organizations for assuming all or part of existing IHS programs, functions, services and activities, and to further develop and improve their health management capabilities. The program consists of four project types with funding amounts and project periods: Feasibility Study; Planning; Evaluation Study; and Health Management Structure.

The following tribes and tribal organizations received funding:

Grant Recipient City State Amount Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Inc. Anchorage Alaska $150,000 Chemehuevi Indian Tribe Havasu Lake California $70,000 Southern Indian Health Council, Inc. Alpine California $70,000 Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation El Cajon California $149,434 Benewah Medical Center dba Marimn Health Plummer Idaho $120,000 Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana Great Falls Montana $116,473 Pueblo of Laguna Laguna New Mexico $50,000 Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma Pawnee Oklahoma $100,000 Coquille Indian Tribe North Bend Oregon $150,000 Spokane Tribe of the Spokane Reservation Wellpinit Washington $70,000 Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Hayward Wisconsin $85,510 Sokaogon Chippewa Community Crandon Wisconsin $100,000

“At the Indian Health Service, we recognize that tribal leaders and members are in the best position to understand the health care needs and priorities of their communities,” said IHS Director Roselyn Tso. “The IHS Tribal Management Grants are a critical component in assisting our tribal partners with building health care management capacity and ensuring the tools are in place for a successful transition of programs and services.”

HHS Issues Consumer Alert on Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Native Americans

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General (OIG) issued the following consumer alert on fraudulent schemes targeting American Indians and Alaska Natives in relation to behavioral treatment centers:

"Scammers and syndicate groups have been targeting vulnerable AI/ANs to fraudulently bill for addiction treatment services that were never provided, as well as to steal personal and medical information. The schemes have typically involved enrolling AI/ANs in phony treatment centers or substance abuse counseling that are shells for Medicaid billing fraud and even human trafficking. OIG's Consumer Alert highlights the methods used by these scammers, which are suspected of defrauding Medicaid of millions of dollars in the State of Arizona alone."

U.S. Surgeon General Issues Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is calling the attention of America to current evidence on the impacts of social media on children and adolescents. His Advisory discusses the ample evidence that while social media may have certain benefits, it presents profound risks of harm to the mental health and well-being of youth.

According to the report, up to 95% of youth ages 13-17 report using a social media platform, with more than a third saying social media is used "almost constantly." The Surgeon General urges action to create safe and healthy digital environments to minimize harm and safeguard youth mental health. Practical steps that can be taken as a family are presented, as well as recommendations for policymakers and technology companies.

