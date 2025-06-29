Native News Weekly (June 29, 2025): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 29, 2025

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Tribes Secure SNAP Work Requirement Exemption in Latest Version of Landmark Legislation

The "One Big Beautiful Bill" has emerged as a major legislative priority for both the Administration and Congress, bringing together a wide range of funding and policy measures into a single comprehensive package. While the bill's broad scope aims to address national priorities, its initial proposals posed significant risks to Indian Country. The National Indian Health Board (NIHB) has been actively working to safeguard Tribal interests—advocating for critical exemptions and ensuring the federal government honors its trust and treaty obligations.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

On June 25, 2025, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry released updated text of the reconciliation bill, which now includes a vital provision: the exemption of American Indians and Alaska Natives (AI/ANs) from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work requirements. This exemption aligns with similar protections for AI/ANs in the bill, such as those related to Medicaid work and community engagement requirements.

Restricting access to SNAP would severely undermine the United States’ trust responsibility. In Indian Country, food insecurity affects 1 in 4 Native individuals. Approximately 25% of AI/ANs rely on federal nutrition assistance—with some Tribal communities seeing reliance rates as high as 80%. Securing this exemption is a crucial step in ensuring Native people maintain access to the essential support SNAP provides, and that the federal government upholds its legal and moral obligations to Tribal Nations.

Legislation Reintroduced to Grant Federal Recognition to the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) reintroduced legislation to grant federal recognition to the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians (GRB). In addition to granting federal recognition to the GRB, the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act would make its members eligible for benefits and services provided by the federal government, including tuition, health care, and housing assistance. U.S. Representatives Hillary Scholten (D-MI-03) and John James (R-MI-10) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

The GRB is a native sovereign nation with agreements with the federal government dating back to 1795. The GRB originally included 19 bands of Ottawa people who lived along the Grand River and other waterways in Southwest Michigan. Today, most of the GRB’s membership resides in Kent, Muskegon, and Oceana counties.

FCC Tribal Consultation announced on NEPA and Section 106 Process of NHPA

The Wireless Telecommunications Bureau (WTB) and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau’s Office of Native Affairs and Policy (ONAP) announced via Public Notice (DA 25-538) an upcoming opportunity for federally-recognized Tribal Nations and Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHOs) to consult with Commission staff regarding the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Section 106 process of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The consultation will be held via video conference on: Tuesday, July 15, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm EDT Click here to read Public Notice >>> Register link here

Attendance will be limited to elected and appointed leaders or duly appointed representatives of federally-recognized Tribal Nations and NHOs, including Tribal Historic Preservation Officers (THPOs). Time permitting, we will invite statements from other Tribal representatives and participants during the Listening Session.

Tribal Nations and NHOs, like other interested parties, should file comments, reply comments, and ex parte presentations in the public record in order to put facts and arguments before the Commission in a manner such that they may be relied upon in the decision-making process. The Commission, however, will exempt ex parte presentations involving elected and appointed leaders, and duly appointed representatives, of federally-recognized Tribal Nations and NHOs from the disclosure requirements in permit-but-disclose proceedings (47 CFR § 1.1206) and the prohibitions on presentations during the Sunshine Agenda period (47 CFR § 1.1203). Specifically, presentations from elected and appointed leaders or duly appointed representatives of federally-recognized Tribal Nations or NHOs, including THPOs, to Commission decision makers shall be exempt from disclosure.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher