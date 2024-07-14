Native News Weekly (July 14, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff May 08, 2028

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill

On July 9, the House Appropriations Committee passed out its version of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies FY 2025 appropriations bill which contained significant increases for Tribal programs. Upon passage of the legislation, Chairman Cole shared: “As the first Native American to lead this committee, I commend the strong investments that uphold our nation’s trust and treaty responsibilities to our tribal communities.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The House FY 2025 Interior appropriations includes a 23% increase for the Indian Health Service. Highlights from the Committee’s report include (all increases are in comparison to FY 2024 Enacted levels):

FY 2026 Advance Appropriations for IHS at $5.9 billion;

Adds Sanitation Facilities Construction and Health Care Facilities Construction to advance appropriated line items;

Provides a $344 million increase for Current Services;

Provides a $290.4 million increase for Clinical Services;

Provides a $295.4 million increase for Hospitals and Health Clinics;

Provides a 50% increase for maternal health;

Provides a $10 million increase for Tribal Epidemiology Centers;

Provides a $30 million increase for Dental health, including $8 million for expanding Dental Support Centers;

Provides $26.6 million increase for Alcohol and Substance Abuse and Mental Health;

Provides a $52 million increase for the Purchased/Referred Care Program;

Provides a 10% increase on Indian Health Professions Program and a 27% increase for Staff Quarters;

Contract Support Costs (CSC) receive a $985 million increase;

Tribal Leases receive a $251 million increase;

EHR Modernization received a $115 million reduction.

Importantly, the bill does not include a transition to mandatory spending for Contract Support Costs and 105(l) leases. This request has been a long-time priority for Tribal leaders so it would ensure that these costs are treated in the appropriation as the mandatory costs they are. Currently, CSC and 105(l) leases are an open-ended appropriation, but they still count against the overall “cost” of the bill.

To read the full Interior Committee Report click here.

Peltola Pressure Helps Secure Ban on Uyghur Produced Seafood

On Tuesday, following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s announcement to add seafood to the list of high-priority sectors for enforcement under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (AK-AL) released the following statement:

“America – and Alaska specifically – produces the cleanest, best quality fish, and we pay our workers a living wage to do so. I’ve always said that outsourcing our fish production to slave labor is both inhumane and nonsensical. This action is just and will help bring American jobs back.”

Last year, investigative reports found major human rights abuses across the global seafood supply chain, including many perpetuated against Uyghurs in China, whose fishing and seafood processing centers’ output makes it into the U.S. for sale and consumption.

SAMHSA State Opioid Response/Tribal Opioid Response (TOR) Technical Assistance Cooperative Agreement

The purpose of this program is to advance the provision of trauma-informed, culturally relevant, and evidence-based substance use-related approaches and interventions across the country and across the lifespan to reduce the impacts of opioid and stimulant misuse and use disorders on individuals, families, and communities. This opportunity is for one three-year award of $18.5 million. Applications are due July 15 via www.grants.gov (TI-24-012).

More Stories Like This

Join us in observing 100 years of Native American citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," observing their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter