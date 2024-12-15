Native News Weekly (December 15, 2024): D.C. Briefs

Details By Native News Online Staff December 15, 2024

WASHINGTON — In addition to articles already covered by Native News Online, here is a roundup of other news released from Washington, D.C. that impacts Indian Country recently.

Legislation to Promote Tribal Buffalo Management Passes Senate

The U.S.Senate passed the bipartisan Indian Buffalo Management Act, legislation to create a buffalo program at the U.S. Department of the Interior and help promote and develop Tribal capacity to manage buffalo.

The Indian Buffalo Management Act provides secure, consistent funding for Tribes and Tribal organizations that have an established buffalo herd and management program, and provides resources for Tribes that would like to establish new herds. The legislation now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Indian Buffalo Management creates a buffalo restoration and management program within the Department of Interior to:

Promote and develop the capacity of Tribes and tribal organizations to manage buffalo and buffalo habitat.

Protect and enhance buffalo herds for the maximum benefit of Tribes.

Ensure that Tribes are directly involved in the Interior Department decision-making regarding buffalo.

The bill has been endorsed by the InterTribal Buffalo Council, the National Bison Association, The Nature Conservancy, and the National Wildlife Federation.

Releases Final Tribal Data Access and Tribal Epidemiology Center (TEC) Data Access Policies

This. past Monday, as part of the White House Tribal Nations Summit , HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm announced the release of the Department's first ever Tribal and TEC Data Access Policies. The policies were shaped by extensive Tribal consultation and Tribal engagement.

The Department-wide policies clarify the right for Tribes and TECs to receive data as Public Health Authorities, establish HHS protocols and timelines for responding to Tribal and TEC data requests, and streamline information about available data and points of contact in a new Tribal Data Access website ( https://cdo.hhs.gov/s/tribal- data). By improving and clarifying how the Department will provide Data to Tribes and Tribal Epidemiology Centers, HHS seeks to advance the health and wellbeing of AI/AN people and eliminate data disparities facing Tribes.

These policies will help ensure the Department is sharing data with Tribes to the maximum extent permissible under federal laws, regulations, and existing agreements, and enhance the social, physical, spiritual, economic, and health status of AI/AN communities. Copies of the final Tribal Data Access Policy and TEC Data Access Policy are available online.

IHS Invites Updates for Identified Healthcare Facility Needs

Tribal leaders are invited to identify renovation and expansion needs for inclusion in the 2026 IHS and Tribal Health Care Facilities' Needs Assessment Report to Congress. The report is compiled every five years in close collaboration with the Facilities Appropriation Advisory Board and Facilities Needs Assessment Workgroup. It is not a funding request nor priority system but an estimate of needs for planning-level use. Contributions are requested no later than December 31. More details are shared in this Dear Tribal Leader Letter and its accompanying enclosure.

