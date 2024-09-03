Native News Online to Host a Native Vote, Native Voice Presidential Debate Commentary on Sept. 10

Details By Levi Rickert September 03, 2024

Join the Native News Online political editorial team as it hosts the “Native Vote, Native Voice; Presidential Debate Commentary” immediately following the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party 2024 presidential nominee, and former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party 2024 presidential nominee.

The debate will be held in Philadelphia and hosted by ABC News. The network’s "World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir, along with ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis, will serve as the moderators that is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. - EDT.

After the debate, Native News Online will go live at approximately 10:30 p.m. - EDT to provide a non-partisan analysis of the debate; bringing the Native perspective to American politics. The special program will last 90 minutes.

Providing commentary will be Native News Online’s political editorial team: Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation), Neely Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians), and MarlonWhiteEagle (Ho-Chunk Nation). Additionally, freelance writer Suzette Brewer (Cherokee) will fact check both candidates during the debate and provide her analysis of which candidate was most factual.

Joining the Native News Online editorial team will be Dr. Aaron Payment (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe), National Congress of American Indians political get-out-the-vote coordinator, and O.J. Semans (Rosebud Sioux Tribe), co-director of Four Directions Native Vote.

This all-Native American panel will:

Voice their opinions how who won/lost the debate;

Discuss what they liked/disliked about both candidates answers; and

Discuss policies covered during the debate that pertain directly or indirectly to the lives of Native Americans.

Tune in to Native Vote, Native Voice; Presidential Debate Commentary on Tuesday, Sept. 10 after ABC’s debate coverage on Native News Online's Facebook, or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

