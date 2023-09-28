Native Bidaské with Sterlin Harjo, Award Winning Filmmaker and Co-creator and Showrunner of “Reservation Dogs”

September 28, 2023

Join Native News Online’s Publisher Levi Rickert on Friday, September 29, at noon for a very special Native Bidaské as he interviews Sterlin Harjo (Seminole/Muscogee), the award-winning filmmaker behind “Reservation Dogs.”

Now based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Harjo is the co-creator and showrunner of “Reservation Dogs” (FX Productions), a comedy series following four Indigenous teenage friends living on a reservation in Oklahoma.

After its first season, “Reservation Dogs” won a 2022 Peabody award, 2022 Television Academy Honors award, 2022 Independent Spirit Award for Best Comedy Series, was an American Film Institute Awards Honoree, and won Best Breakthrough Series under 40 minutes at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The series concluded its third and final season this week.

Currently, Harjo’s series “Poster Girls,” which he co-wrote with bestselling novelist Jonathan Lee, is in development with FX Productions. Paramount+ recently acquired his series “Yellowbird,” which he is co-creating with Erica Tremblay and is based on Sierra Crane Murdoch’s novel of the same name. NBA star LeBron James’s company, SpringHill, is producing “Rezball” (Netflix), a series Harjo co-wrote with Sydney Freeland. Harjo has several other projects in development.

Over his career, Harjo has created and directed five feature films: three narrative dramas and two documentaries.

Join us on Friday, September 29 at Noon EDT for this exclusive interview to learn more about Sterlin Harjo. Tune in on the Native News Online Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

