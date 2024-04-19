Native Bidaské with Sarah Eagle Heart (Oglála Lakota) on the Indigenous Fashion Collective

Details By Native News Online Staff April 19, 2024

Join us today on Native Bidaské for a captivating conversation with Sarah Eagle Heart, an Oglála Lakota leader, and Emmy Award-winning storyteller, the visionary behind the Indigenous Fashion Collective.

Discover the story behind the scenes as Eagle Heart shares insights into the official launch of the Indigenous Fashion Collective. Learn about the incredible journey of Indigenous designers reclaiming their narratives and showcasing their talent on a global stage. From traditional craftsmanship to cutting-edge designs, the collective celebrates creativity, heritage, and resilience.

Eagle Heart also champions Indigenous voices through her work with Zuyá Entertainment and Eagle Heart Collective. Her collaborations with John Legend and Baobab Studios have earned her acclaim, including an Emmy for “Crow: the Legend.” As an Executive Producer of “Lakota Nation vs. The United States,” she continues to elevate Indigenous narratives. Alongside co-authoring books and contributing to impactful publications, Eagle Hear co-founded Return to the Heart Foundation and led Native Americans in Philanthropy. Recognized for her leadership, she remains a powerful advocate and speaker, engaging audiences worldwide. Follow her journey on social media at @ms_eagleheart.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE today at Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or https://www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline

