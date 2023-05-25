Native Bidaské with Lummi Nation Chairman Anthony Hillaire on the Opioid Crisis

Details By Native News Online Staff May 25, 2023

Join Levi Rickert, Publisher and Editor at Native News Online and Senior Reporter Jenna Kunze today on Friday, May 26, at 12:00 EDT as they interview Lummi Nation Chairman Anthony Hillaire on the Opioid Crisis.

On Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23, the Lummi Nation hosted a statewide tribal summit to explore solutions to one of the most significant issues facing Indian Country today: opioid overdoses. The first-ever Washington State Tribal Opioid/Fentanyl Summit: Strengthening Pathways to Healing discussed the proliferation of opioid use on Tribal nations through a multi-faceted lens, including justice, housing, treatment, and family.

While the opioid crisis touches every community in America as deadly overdoses continue to increase each year — with 2022 seeing more than 103,000 fatal opioid overdoses across the country — Native American communities have been disproportionately impacted.

This episode will center around the opioid crisis and what is in the future for Lummi Nation in response to this crisis.

