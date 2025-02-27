Native Bidaské with Kylie Standingwater: Haskell Students Protest Devastating Staff Cuts

Details By Native News Online Staff February 27, 2025

In this episode of Native Bidaské, Levi Rickert sits down with Kylie Standingwater, a student organizer at Haskell Indian Nations University, to discuss the devastating impact of recent staff cuts at the university.

Haskell, operated by the Bureau of Indian Education, was forced to eliminate 27% of its staff mid-semester due to an executive order from the Trump administration. This has had a profound effect on the student body, who rely heavily on the faculty and coaches as mentors and support systems. The executive order forced the university to lay off its only counselor, a much-needed position to assist students.

Kylie, a former Miss Haskell and current student, shares the personal stories of losing key staff members across departments, including the shutdown of the vital Student Success Center. She describes the heavy emotional toll on students, many of whom saw their "Haskell family" torn away.

In response, Kylie helped organize a protest at the Kansas State Capitol, drawing a crowd of Haskell students as well as supporters from other causes. She emphasizes the importance of students knowing their rights and fighting to defend the treaties and sovereignty that guarantee their education.

This episode shines a light on the unique challenges facing tribal universities like Haskell, and the critical need to protect Native American education in the face of federal overreach.

⭕️Don't be silent! Contact your elected officials today and let them know you support Native American education and the students at Haskell. Your voice matters.

