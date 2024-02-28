Native Bidaské with Jenna Kunze on the Modern-day Warriors Highlighted in "Nine Little Girls" Story

Details By Native News Online Staff February 28, 2024

Join Founder and Publisher Levi Rickert this Friday, March 1st, for an exclusive Native Bidaské episode with Native News Online’s Senior Reporter Jenna Kunze. They’ll discuss an in-depth story about a family of Indian boarding school survivors and the institutional betrayal they’ve bravely faced.

This conversation with Kunze delves into her groundbreaking two-part series "Nine Little Girls." Kunze goes behind the scenes to discuss her years of reporting on the ongoing fight for justice by Native American survivors of sexual abuse at Indian boarding schools. Hear the powerful stories from the survivors and learn how you can help spread awareness on this important issue.

Kunze covers Indian health, the environment, and breaking news for Native News Online. She is also the publication’s lead reporter on stories about Indian boarding schools and repatriation. Her bylines have appeared in The Arctic Sounder, High Country News, Indian Country Today, Tribal Business News, Smithsonian Magazine, Elle, and Anchorage Daily News. Kunze is based in New York City.

Don't miss this insightful and engaging edition of Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday at noon (ET). Watch this episode on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or //www.youtube.com/@NativeNewsOnline/streams" style="text-decoration: none;">YouTube channel.

