Native Bidaské with Holly Cook Macarro & Kevin H. Sharp on the Impending Release of Leonard Peltier

Details By Kristen Lilya January 31, 2025

Special Edition: In a powerful episode of the Native Bidaské, Holly Cook Macarro and Kevin Sharp discuss the decades-long fight to free the imprisoned Native American activist and the role the Biden administration played in his commutation.

Host Levi Rickert sits down with Holly Cook Macarro, a member of the Red Lake Nation and a leading advocate for Leonard Peltier's release, and Kevin Sharp, a former federal judge who has taken on Peltier's case pro bono in recent years.



The conversation covers the emotional journey of Peltier's impending release after nearly 50 years in prison, the complex legal and political battles that led to this moment, and the significance of Peltier's case as a symbol of the systemic injustices faced by Native Americans.

Holly Cook Macarro describes her husband's "mixed emotions" of elation and relief, recounting his pivotal meeting with President Biden on Air Force One, during which he advocated for Peltier's clemency. Sharp, who left the federal bench due to concerns about the criminal justice system, shares how delving into Peltier's case fundamentally reshaped his understanding of America's troubled history with Indigenous peoples.



The episode underscores the decades of grassroots activism and legal efforts that led to Peltier's release, as well as the crucial role played by figures like Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in securing the president's intervention.



As Peltier, now 80 years old, prepares to reunite with his family, the podcast guests emphasize the importance of telling his story and reckoning with the broader context of systemic oppression that led to his imprisonment.

Spread the Word and Join us LIVE on Friday, January 31, at 4 PM ET on Native News Online’s Facebook or YouTube channel to hear the full conversation and gain deeper insight into this landmark moment for the Native American community.

