Native Bidaské with Austin Shamlin on Addressing the MMIP Crisis with Task Force Red Hand

Details By Elyse Wild November 27, 2024

In this conversation, Levi Rickert, the editor of Native News Online, interviews Austin Shamlin from the Traverse Project about their initiative called "Task Force Red Hand." The Traverse Project is a nonprofit focused on countering human trafficking, and they have taken on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

Austin explains the three-tiered approach of Task Force Red Hand, which includes an awareness and education component, enhanced law enforcement solutions through data and intelligence, and an aftercare program to support survivors. He discusses the lack of data and resources available for tribal law enforcement to address MMIP cases and the importance of building trust and partnerships with Native communities.

We also touch on the connections between MMIP and human trafficking, the need for policy changes to empower tribal law enforcement, and how non-Native allies and organizations can support the Traverse Project's efforts.



