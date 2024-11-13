Native Bidaské with Anton Treuer on Native American Heritage Month

Details By Native News Online Staff November 13, 2024

Join us in celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a special interview featuring renowned author and scholar Professor Anton Treuer. In this engaging conversation, Treuer discusses his new novel “ Where Wolves Don’t Die, " a captivating story that offers a window into the vibrant, living cultures of Native peoples.

Hear Treuer share his unique perspective on Indigenous literature and his goal to move beyond narratives of trauma and loss. Learn how he crafted a gripping mystery that follows a 15-year-old Native protagonist on a journey of self-discovery.

Don’t miss this insightful discussion with one of the leading voices in Native American studies. Tune in to hear Treuer’s insights on preserving cultural traditions, the importance of Native storytelling, and his advice for aspiring Native writers. This is a can’t-miss interview for anyone interested in contemporary Native American experiences and literature.

Treuer is a Professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University and author of many books. He has a B.A. from Princeton University and an M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota. Treuer is a member of the governing boards for the Minnesota State Historical Society and Waadookodaading Ojibwe Language Institute and has received many prestigious awards and fellowships, including ones from the American Philosophical Society, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Science Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, the Bush Foundation, the First Nations Development Institute, and the John Simon Guggenheim Foundation. In 2018, he was named Guardian of Culture and Lifeways and recipient of the Pathfinder Award by the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries, and Museums. His equity, education, and cultural work has put him on a path of service around the nation and the world.

Buy “Where Wolves Don’t Die” here: https://antontreuer.com/books

Learn more about Anton’s projects: https://antontreuer.com/

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, November 15th, at 12 ET on Native News Online’s Facebook or YouTube.

