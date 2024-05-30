Native Bidaské: Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs, Bryan Newland, Helps to Launch Month-long Commemoration of the Indian Citizenship Act

Details By Native News Online Staff May 30, 2024

Join Levi Rickert, founder and publisher of Native News Online, as he interviews Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) about the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924, also known as the Snyder Act on this week’s Native Bidaské.

On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act into law. With his signature, approximately 125,000 Native Americans became citizens of the United States.

To mark the historic centennial, Native News Online is launching a month-long commemoration — publishing essays, reporting stories, producing a video, and hosting a livestream — about what citizenship means to Native Americans and how our diverse Native communities are thriving today.

Newland agreed to be part of the launch in this week’s Native Bidaské. He has served as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs, which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) and the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) since 2021.

Tune in to Native Bidaské LIVE this Friday, May 31st at 12 Noon ET on Native News Online's Facebook, X (Twitter), or YouTube channel.

