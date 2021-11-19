Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition is Hosting a Two-Day Virtual Summit: Healing in a Time of Truth and Justice

Details By Native News Online Staff November 19, 2021

For the second year, the ational Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) is host its Second Annual Virtual Summit: , to be held on Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20, 2021. The summit will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Central both days.

Nabs is hosting this Virtual Summit to ensure that all of our elders and friends stay healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are living through a historic moment for boarding school healing, so it is more important than ever that we gather together to hear from boarding school survivors and honor the many-faceted experiences of those who attended Indian boarding schools. Centering Truth, Justice, and Healing during our two-day Virtual Summit, we will highlight the intergenerational voices who are the heart of this movement," NABS says in a statement on its website.

