Native American Attorney Anthony Broadman Elected to the Oregon State Senate

Native Vote 2024.On Tuesday, Central Oregon voters overwhelmingly elected Anthony Broadman (D-Bend) to represent them in the Oregon State Senate. Broadman, who serves as a Bend City Councilor, Tribal court judge, and counsel to Tribal governments, will now bring his experience to the state legislature.

“We started this campaign a year ago based on a simple idea,” Broadman said. “If we show up in Salem and fight for working families and Central Oregon kids, everyone will be better off.”

Broadman’s campaign, which raised $1.1 million, saw hundreds of volunteers knocking on more than 44,000 doors. Cross-nominated by the Democratic and Independent parties, he won in both house districts that make up Senate District 27.

“Today is a reminder of the power of unity and cooperation. Our campaign brought together Republicans, Democrats, and Independents from across Redmond, Sisters, Bend, and Deschutes County. We all shared a common vision for how we could build a more fair, affordable, and safe future for our community. I'm going to bring this shared vision to Salem as I stand up for all 140,326 Oregonians in our district, regardless of who they voted for.”

Broadman has named efficient and effective government, public safety, housing, and economic development as his legislative priorities.

“The Central Oregon way is that we work together. Now, let’s get to work for the future of our state,” Broadman added.

