National Indigenous Cannabis Policy Summit Kicks Off Next Week

Details By Kaili Berg November 07, 2024

Next week, the third annual National Indigenous Cannabis Policy Summit, hosted by the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA), will bring together leaders and advocates from Indigenous communities, the cannabis industry, healthcare, and government.





Scheduled for November 13-15 in Washington, D.C., the summit serves as the first post-election gathering of cannabis advocates, providing an opportunity to discuss the future of cannabis policy and its impact on Indigenous communities under the new federal administration.

"This is a pivotal time for making change in the cannabis industry and creating sustainable opportunities for Indigenous communities,” Rob Pero, founder of ICIA said in a press release. “We’re proud to use this platform to amplify some of the movement’s most prominent voices, laying the groundwork for a more equitable future of cannabis policy.”

The summit will feature a keynote address by former Denver County Court Judge Mary Celeste, who will dive into “The Legalities, Science, and Testing of Hemp Derivatives Like CBD and Delta-8.”

Celeste's session will address the evolving regulatory landscape for products derived from hemp, such as CBD and Delta-8, offering insight into the legal and scientific advancements in this growing market.

Dr. Sherman Hom will present on the “Known Risks of Cannabis Use and Ability to Test for These Threats,” highlighting research on the health impacts associated with cannabis cultivation and manufacturing practices.

Dr. Joseph Rosado of International Medical Consultants will explore the link between Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency (CED) in his presentation, “Unraveling the Connection,” examining how disruptions in the body’s endocannabinoid system may exacerbate PTSD symptoms.

Another critical focus will be on the potential of hemp as a sustainable material for building and construction within Indigenous communities.

Danny Desjarlais of the Lower Sioux Indian Community will present on the panel “What to Know When You’re Ready to Build,” which will delve into using hempcrete for construction and the standards needed to advance hemp as a safe and sustainable building material.

While increasing access to cannabis as plant medicine remains a central theme, the summit will also address broader environmental and economic sustainability practices.

“The Summit isn’t only about increasing accessibility to plant medicine, although that is a very important topic of discussion for this year’s conference,” Pero said. “We will also discuss longer-term environmental sustainable practices that position Indigenous communities to diversify within an industry that is already federally legal, and growing exponentially.”

In addition to these sessions, the summit will provide practical insights from the gaming industry, focusing on lessons that could be applied to the cannabis sector.

Panels will also cover topics such as the impact of federal rescheduling of cannabis, using data-driven approaches to influence policy, and exploring the implications of cannabis legalization on economic sovereignty and growth for tribes.

As the largest post-election cannabis advocacy gathering in Washington, D.C., this summit represents a unique chance for attendees to engage in critical discussions and leave with knowledge to support policy initiatives that advance the well-being and economic independence of Indigenous communities.

To view the full summit schedule and register, visit indigenouscannabissummit.com.

