Museum to Host 'Homelessness and Chicago's Native American Community'

Details By Native News Online Staff July 10, 2024

The Museum of the American Indian will host a free community conversation ‘Homelessness and Chicago’s Native American Community’ on August 1 from 6:30 to 8 pm.

The event is produced by Chicago’s PBS station WTTW, which recently launched a multi-ear investigative project that looks at the firsthand perspectives of people facing homelessness in Chicago, called Firsthand: Homeless.

Panelists will discuss the Native American homeless population, barriers to affordable housing, and the first affordable housing development for Native Americans in Chicago's history.

Panelists will include Pamala Silas, the Associate Director of Outreach and Engagement at Northwestern University’s Center for Native American and Indigenous Research, and Jaime Torres Carmona, the Founder and Principal of CANOPY, an award-winning architecture and urban design practice in Chicago. Shelly Tucciarelli, Executive Director at Visionary Ventures, will moderate the discussion.

The event is free and open to the public.

