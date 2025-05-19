Muscogee, Osage & Quapaw Nations Call for Tobacco Pact Resolution with the State of Oklahoma

Details By Native News Online Staff May 19, 2025

Leaders from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, Osage Nation, and Quapaw Nation (collectively, the “Nations”) have committed to working together in pursuit of constructive engagement with the State of Oklahoma regarding tobacco tax compacts. Despite ongoing efforts, the Nations have not yet reached agreements through negotiations with Governor Stitt. As a result, the Nations are now turning to the State Legislature to seek resolution on these important tax matters. Their approach is guided by three core principles:

First Things First

Nation leaders believe that resolving the tobacco compact is a foundational step toward broader cooperation with the State. Each issue—whether related to turnpikes, motor vehicle tags, or other matters—should be addressed on its own merits, not leveraged against the Nations. While Nation leaders are open to further dialogue on additional topics, such discussions must follow the successful resolution of tobacco compacts.

Mutual Respect

The Nations expect and are committed to respectful, productive engagement with State leaders. They come to the table ready to find common ground, grounded in the principle of mutual respect. As sovereign governments, the Nations have unique responsibilities to their citizens and communities. That includes ensuring public safety, fostering economic growth, and delivering essential services not just for tribal members but for surrounding non-tribal communities as well. The Nations look forward to engaging with the Legislature in a true government-to-government relationship that honors this sovereignty and shared responsibility.

Good Faith Negotiations

Over several months, Nation leaders and representatives have negotiated in good faith with the Governor in hopes of reaching a fair tobacco compact. With those discussions failing to produce a resolution, the Nations now seek a legislative solution that reflects fairness and balance for all parties involved.

The Nations' leadership and legal teams will continue working with the State of Oklahoma to achieve a long-term, stable solution that strengthens Tribal communities, supports local businesses, and contributes to the overall economic health of Oklahoma.

