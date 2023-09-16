Mount Evans, Named for Indian Killer John Evans, Renamed Mount Blue Sky

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert September 16, 2023

One more racist's name has been removed from a geographic location. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names officially renamed Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky during the Council of Geographic Names Authorities conference Friday afternoon.

The name change happened after two nation-to-nation consultations with tribal leaders, according to a press release issued Friday by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Tribal leaders advocated for the name change because Mt. Evans was named after John Evans, who served as territorial governor of Colorado from 1862 to 1865. Evan was closely linked to the Sand Creek Massacre. Native Americans found the name associated with the moutain offensive.

In June 1864, Evans ordered all “friendly Indians of the plains” to relocate to “places of safety.” The next month, Evans issued a proclamation allowing Coloradans to “kill and destroy” any hostile Indian.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

On November 29, 1864, U.S. soldiers attacked an encampment of approximately 750 Native people. As they fled, many were wounded and killed. Well over half of the 230 dead were women and children.

“The process undertaken by the Board on Geographic Names is an important part of the federal government’s commitments to Tribes and ensuring that all voices are heardNaN,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Water and Science Michael Brain. “Names matter. How we identify our public lands is an important opportunity to be inclusive and welcoming, and to make a lasting impact for future generations.”

Mount Evans is located in Clear Creek County and along the boundary of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and the Pike and San Isabel National Forests and in Mount Evans Wilderness. At an elevation of approximately 14,258

Mount Blue Sky is located in Clear Creek County and along the boundary of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and the Pike and San Isabel National Forests and in Mount Evans Wilderness. At an elevation of approximately 14,258.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter