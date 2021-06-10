Montana Native American Women Wanted by the FBI for Drug Trafficking on Fort Peck Indian Reservation

SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office issued a “Wanted by the FBI” notice on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to locate Marlina Nannett Martinez, who is wanted for her alleged involvement in possessing and distributing drugs on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to her arrest and conviction, according to the notice released on Thursday.

The United States District Court in the District of Montana, Great Falls Division, in Great Falls Mont. issued a federal arrest warrant on April 8, 2021. She was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Martinez, 23, is a Native American female with brown hair. She is 5’2” tall and weighs 170 pounds. She is known to wear glasses and/or contact lenses, and has piercings in her ears and face.

If convicted on all three counts, Martinez could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400.

