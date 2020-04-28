Monday COVID-19 Update from Navajo Nation: 53 New Cases – Death Toll at 59
Published April 27, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and there remains a total of 59 deaths as reported on Saturday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,769. A total of 10,152 COVID-19 tests have been administered.
The 1,769 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:
- Navajo County, AZ: 426
- Apache County, AZ: 411
- Coconino County, AZ: 250
- McKinley County, NM: 431
- San Juan County, NM: 178
- Cibola County, NM: 16
- San Juan County, UT: 21
- Socorro County, NM: 21
- Sandoval County, NM: 15
On Monday, President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer met with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, Team Rubicon, Navajo Area IHS, and Navajo Health Command Operations Center officials at the Chinle Community Center to view the progress of the Alternative Care Site that is currently under construction. Once completed, the facility will be able to hold 50-beds for patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate them to prevent the further spread of the virus. Officials said the facility may be in use as early as this weekend. Another Alternative Care Site is also under construction in the community of Shiprock, N.M. and another is operational in the city of Gallup, N.M. near the Navajo Nation.
“We hope we don’t have to use the Alternative Care Sites, but we also have to prepare in case there is an overflow of COVID-19 patients. This facility will be used for people to isolate themselves so they don’t expose their loved ones to the virus. It’s an effective tool to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The Navajo Health Command Operations Center is doing a great job and we thank them for their service,” President Nez said. “Let’s step it up and keep doing what we’re doing to continue flattening the curve. To our Diné citizens, we urge you to stay home and please do not travel off the Navajo Nation unless it’s an emergency.”
On Sunday, President Nez and Vice President Lizer signed off on a unified command structure that will help to effectively facilitate the work of all the federal, state, and Navajo Nation partners.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.