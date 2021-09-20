#MMIW: FBI Offers $10,000 Reward for Information on Missing Tulalip Tribal Woman

SEATTLE — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information relating to the disappearance of Mary Davis Johnson (Tulalip) who has not been seen since Nov. 25, 2020.

Johnson was last seen walking on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, near Marysville, Wash. Johnson was reportedly walking to a friend’s house and never arrived.

She was reported missing by her ex-husband on Dec. 9, 2020.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-6, 115 pounds, with a sunburst-type tattoo on her upper right arm. She was 39 years old when she disappeared.

The FBI, which is working with the Tulalip Tribal Police on the investigation, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of person(s) responsible for Johnson’s disappearance.

In a report released in June 2019 by the Urban Indian Health Institute, a division of the Seattle Indian Health Board, Washington state ranked second in the nation for cases of missing Indigenous women. The city of Seattle ranked first in the nation for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johnson should call the FBI Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

tiʔiɫ ʔəsx̌ʷiĺ (The Missing): Mary Davis Johnson from TULALIP TV on Vimeo.

