Lindy Waters’ N7 Homecoming Coincides With Nike’s Broader Native Youth Investment

Details By Kaili Berg November 21, 2025

Nike has officially welcomed professional basketball player for the San Antonio Spurs, Lindy Waters III (Kiowa and Cherokee) back into its N7 family.

To mark the moment, Nike N7 designed a custom jacket for Waters that debuted during his tunnel walk at the San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks game on November 20, giving fans a first look at the piece and signaling his reintroduction to the brand.

Waters’ homecoming comes at a time when Nike is expanding its N7 efforts. The company recently released its latest N7 collection for Native American Heritage Month and opened the next cycle of applications for the Nike N7 Fund, which supports youth sport programs in Indigenous communities.

Since 2022, Nike has awarded $625,000 in annual grants through the fund, administered by CAF America, to nonprofits that help Indigenous youth access sports and cultural programming.

Since 2009, Nike has given $13.4 million to more than 300 Native-serving organizations, including Wings of America, The Destiny Program, and the Notah Begay III Foundation.

Waters’ return highlights the ongoing importance of Native athletes in mainstream sports spaces, giving young people someone who looks like them succeeding at the highest levels.

Nike says that it is continuing to build a future where Indigenous athletes are visible, supported, and celebrated. Nonprofits serving Indigenous youth can apply for N7 Fund grants through January 16, 2026.

