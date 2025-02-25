Kewadin Casinos To Reopen Beginning February 26, 2025

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff February 25, 2025

The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Michigan’ largest tribe, announced today that Kewadin Casinos will begin welcoming guests back on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Following a cyberattack earlier this month, Kewadin Casinos has restored its systems and will reopen in phases:

Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie – Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 12 noon.

– Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 12 noon. Kewadin Casino St. Ignace – Friday, Feb. 28, at 12 noon.

– Friday, Feb. 28, at 12 noon. Kewadin Casinos in Manistique, Christmas, and Hessel – Monday, March 3, at 12 noon.

All casino hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues will return to their regular business hours upon reopening, and guests can confidently use credit cards at the casino. Additionally, the Tesla concert at Kewadin Casino Sault Ste. Marie on Friday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. will take place as planned.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The reopening comes as welcome news, as the casinos have been closed since Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, following a widespread system shutdown caused by a ransomware attack.

“Some tribal organizations were impacted more severely than others and are still recovering, but we’re fortunate to be able to reopen Kewadin’s doors and continue serving as a prime entertainment destination for the eastern U.P.,” Sault Tribe Chairman Austin Lowes said. “To our guests who were unable to visit us during this time, I am very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. Our team worked with outside cybersecurity experts around the clock to make the necessary steps to strengthen and enhance our IT systems, and we are open and ready for business.”

In addition to affecting Kewadin Casinos, the cyberattack also disrupted essential services for other operations of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

Upon discovering the attack on Feb. 9, tribal officials took immediate action to shut down systems and prevent further damage. They promptly engaged law enforcement, legal advisors, and cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and have since worked to strengthen their IT systems to guard against future threats.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter