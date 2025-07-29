Irish Support for Navajo and Hopi During Pandemic Honored with Commemorative Rug

Details By Native News Online Staff July 29, 2025

On July 17, 2025, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy TD, Speaker of the Irish Parliament, accepted a traditional, handwoven Navajo rug on behalf of the Houses of the Oireachtas and the people of Ireland. The rug was a gift from Yee Ha’ólníi Doo, also known as the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund, presented in appreciation of the Irish people's extraordinary support for Navajo and Hopi communities during the pandemic and in recognition of the enduring bonds between Indigenous and Irish communities.

The rug was personally delivered to Leinster House in Dublin by Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Board Chair Ethel Branch, Interim Executive Director Mary Francis, and Board Treasurer Vanessa Tullie. Their visit to Ireland included several stops across the country to share the story behind the gift and to deepen cultural connections between their communities and the Irish people.

“It’s a great honour to accept this wonderful piece of art on behalf of the Houses of the Oireachtas and the Irish people. It’s a tangible reminder that empathy with another’s plight can cross a vast ocean and that even small acts of kindness can make a lasting impact,” said Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy TD.

“I am so overjoyed with completing our journey with this rug. It carries so much history, reciprocity, and meaning. This exchange highlights how historical compassion and love for fellow humankind can transcend time and borders,” said Mary Francis, Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Interim Executive Director.

“Ahéhee’, this journey was guided by gratitude. I’m deeply honored to join in delivering this offering to the Irish people," said Vanessa Tullie, Co-Founder and Board Treasurer. "This moment, made possible by persistence and a touch of Irish luck, celebrates the centuries-long bonds between our peoples.”

The gift continues a remarkable 178‑year legacy of Indigenous–Irish solidarity. In 1847—just 16 years after their forced removal along the Trail of Tears—the Choctaw Nation pooled its scarce resources to send $170 to assist Irish communities during the Great Famine, an amount equivalent to roughly $5,000 today

That spirit of empathy was reignited in 2020 when Ethel Branch founded the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID‑19 Relief Fund to support communities facing one of the highest per-capita infection rates in the U.S., where many lacked running water and suffered from chronic health vulnerabilities

The campaign received international attention, especially in Ireland, where donations poured in—not just in dollars but messages of remembrance. One such message referenced that “173 years later … the favour is returned through generous donations from the Irish people to the Navajo Nation during our time of crisis”

A key moment came when Aaron Yazzie, a Navajo NASA engineer, shared the story on Twitter. His post helped amplify the connection between the two histories—highlighting how Indigenous generosity toward the Irish in 1847 now inspires Irish generosity toward Navajo and Hopi communities in 2020.

“The Navajo Nation has more confirmed cases per capita of COVID-19 than 48 US states! Navajo has depleted all of her limited resources to battle. Funding to fight is now grassroots fundraising help if you can: Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

Naomi O’Leary, Europe Correspondent for the Irish Times, amplified the call:

“Native Americans raised a huge amount of famine relief for Ireland at a time when they had very little. It’s time for us to come through for them now.”

That digital moment sparked a wave of support. Between 2020 and 2025, Irish donors contributed tremendous funds that were used to provide food, water, PPE, and essential supplies to more than 500,000 Navajo and Hopi people.

To honor that spirit of compassion, in 2020 the Yee Ha’ólníi Doo board and staff commissioned a fully hand‑woven gift rug for the people of Ireland. Created over the course of one year on the Navajo Nation, it was woven by Florence Riggs, a master Navajo pictorial weaver with over 44 years of experience, who learned the craft from her mother and grandmother.

