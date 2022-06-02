Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Tests Positive for COVID-19

U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a tribal citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, took to social media to announce she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Haaland posted the following on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon: “Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 today. I feel fine and am grateful to be fully vaccinated and twice boosted. I hope everyone stays current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms”

According to the Interior Department, Haaland tested positive on Monday when she visited the White House, but was tested after she experienced mild symptoms. She was not in close proximity to President Biden on Monday.

The U.S. Department of the Interior issued the following statement relating to Haaland’s testing positive:

"The Secretary is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, and is confident that she will make a swift recovery. She encourages everyone to stay current on their vaccinations so that, if they are exposed, they too will have milder symptoms."

After testing positive, Secretary Haaland canceled a scheduled trip to the West Coast and is now isolating per CDC guidelines.

