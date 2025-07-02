Budget Bill Reflects Compromise, Advances California on Homelessness, Public Safety, and Tribal Issues

Tags

Assemblymember James C. Ramos (San Manuel Band of Mission Indians), the only Native American in the California Assembly, released the following statement following Assembly approval of the state budget trailer bills:

"This budget bill is the product of compromise and moves us forward on critical needs and priorities for the state such as accelerating the pace of building new homes and increasing affordability. As chair of the Assembly budget subcommittee dealing with public safety, I was proud that we were able to maintain $100 million for Victims of Crime Act funding and add $10 million in support for family justice centers statewide. We also included resources to prevent sexual abuse inside women’s prisons.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

As the first and only California Native American elected to the legislature, I was pleased to see that the state continues to work toward creating a new chapter with the tribes residing here. Specifically, I want to highlight a few funding items in the overall budget:

As the first and only California Native American elected to the Legislature, I am encouraged to see continued state efforts to build a stronger relationship with California’s tribes. Notable tribal-related investments in this year’s budget include:

Military Retirees’ Pension Tax Exemption

Governor Newsom included a $20,000 exemption for military retirees' pensions. California remains the only state that fully taxes federal military pensions. I introduced AB 53 to codify this exemption, continuing efforts from prior legislative sessions.

Foster Care Bridge Funding

The budget provides a one-time allocation of $31.5 million in 2025–26 to stabilize Foster Family Agencies (FFAs), supporting over 7,400 foster youth statewide. These funds will help FFAs address $36.1 million in rising insurance costs and include $10.6 million to increase reimbursement rates until a new funding model launches in 2027.

“Foster youth are among our most vulnerable populations. Stabilizing their support services is essential to preventing further harm,” I stated.

Tribal Police Pilot Program

A one-time $5 million investment will establish a Tribal Police Pilot Program, as outlined in my bill AB 31. This program, under the Department of Justice, would grant tribal police state peace officer status if they meet certain standards.

'This is a critical step in addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis. Granting state status will reduce jurisdictional barriers, improve response times, and enhance coordination across law enforcement agencies," I said.

California Indian Nations College (CINC)

The budget includes $10 million in one-time funding to support CINC’s operations and academic growth. Enrollment has nearly doubled between Fall 2022 and Fall 2024. These funds will allow for hiring full-time faculty and staff, expanding course offerings, creating transfer pathways, and building career and technical education programs.

Native American Monument in Capitol Park

Ongoing funding of $150,000 and an additional $200,000 for the Department of General Services will support the upkeep of the Native American Monument in Capitol Park. Dedicated in November 2023, the eight-foot bronze statue of Miwok leader William J. Franklin Sr. honors the tribal nations whose ancestral lands include the Capitol grounds and all California Native peoples who have worked to preserve their languages, cultures, and histories."

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher