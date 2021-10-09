Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Indigenous Peoples’ Day is spreading across the country. On Monday, October 11, 2021, 14 states and over 130 cities will commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Here’s what is a partial list of events happening in Indian Country to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day beginning on Saturday until Monday:
SATURDAY, OCT. 9, 2021
BOULDER, COLORADO (October 9-11)
Celebrate Boulder’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Various online events. To register for events, CLICK to visit events page.
Events include Arapaho storytelling, Arapaho history, Indigenous foods cooking class, and Boulder’s Fort Chambers story.
Presented by Right Relationship Boulder
CINCINNATI, OHIO (October 9-10)
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Convergence
4 p.m.-8:00 p.m. – EDT (Saturday and Sunday)
The convergence will be streamed online and will feature eight Indigenous artists and activists, including actress and GCNAC board member, Native American actress Irene Bedard, of the Native Village of Koyuk and First Nations actor and musician Gary Farmer of the breakout series Reservation Dogs.
This year’s convergence will focus on International Indigenous Solidarity. Our speakers will present on topics such as Indigenous sovereignty, land and water rights, Indigenous centered art and education and the relationship.
Tickets are available at www.gcnacoalition.com
Presented by the Greater Cincinnati Native American Coalition (GCNAC).
HOLYOKE, MASSESHUCETTS
March to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - EDT
Carlos Vega Park
South Holyoke
This is their first official celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day. Taino leader, Chali’Naru Dones from Newton, Mass. will be facilitating both the opening and closing ceremonies. Holyoke’s own Bomba de Aqui will be featured as well.
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Concert: D.C. Edition
5:30 p.m. – EDT
Clarendon Ballroom
3185 Wilson Blvd.
Arlington, Virginia
Various alternative rock Indigenous artists will perform
SUNDAY, OCT. 10, 2021
DENVER
American Indian College Fund Virtual Concert – FREE
6:30 p.m. – MDT
Special guests will include Robbie Robertson, Tea Leoni, Mandy Patinkin/Kathryn Grody, and Ziggy Marley.
Interviews are available with Raye Zaragoza and Samantha Crain. Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam and Jewel are available for media interviews on a case-by-case basis. We can also arrange for interviews with Native students.
Performances and stories from students and performing artists will include Pink Martini, Portugal. The Man, Martha Redbone, Brooke Simpson, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLachlan, Frank Waln, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff, with many more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN
We Are Still Here! The Value of Healing & Wellness Event
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - EDT
The Goei Center
818 Butterworth Street, N.W.
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Sponsored by Grand Valley State University, Native News Online and Goei Center
EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN
Painting the "Rock"
Michigan State University
Farm Lane, just north of the Red Cedar River
At Dusk
Michigan State University’s North American Indigenous Student Organization (NAISO) will be painting the infamous “Rock.”
NEW YORK CITY
Seventh Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration
11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
20 Randalls Island Park
New York City
There will be performances, music, vendors, Food Spoken Word, guest speakers, and an artist evening concert. https://ipdnyc.org/
MONDAY, OCT. 11, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO — ALCATRAZ ISLAND
Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Gathering
6:00 a.m. – PDT
Ferries depart from Pier 33 at 5:00 a.m., 5:15 a.m., and 5:45 a.m. Tickets are $11. Children under 5 years of age are free.
CHICAGO
Celebration by the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Coalition - Illinois
10:00 a.m. - CDT
Pottawatomie Park
7430 North Rogers
There will be a short press conference in conjunction with the celebration. Speakers include local and state elected officials. https://www.facebook.com/IPD4IL/
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Riverside Park
Monroe Avenue
Grand Rapids, Michigan
There will be a round dance, decolonized food demonstrations, a ghost supper teaching, an Indigenous art demonstration, and Chili and Frybread from Bneshi Miyem.
There will also be an available Lactation Tent for parents who are breastfeeding where water, snacks and bone broth will be provided.
ALLENDALE, MICHIGAN
Indigenous People's Day: Resiliency Through Trauma: The Boarding School Era
11:00 a.m. – 1: 00 p.m.
Grand Valley State University – Allendale Campus
2204 Kirkoff Center
Allendale, Michigan 49401
Dr. Suzanne Cross, PhD, ACSW, LMSW, Associate Professor Emeritus Michigan State University, will be presenting. This presentation will be a review of the U.S. Indian Boarding School policy (1870-1980’s), its impact on the American Indian population, historical and intergenerational trauma, and the value of healing. https://www.gvsu.edu/events/indigenous-peoples-day-resiliency-through-trauma-t-32854.htm
EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration
5:00 p.m. – EDT
Michigan State University
Beaumont Tower
375 W Circle Drive
East Lansing, MI 48824
Michigan State University’s North American Indigenous Student Organization (NAISO) will meet at Beaumont Tower at 5:00 p.m. to make signs for the march that will start at approximately 5:30 p.m. There will also be opportunities to smudge at this time. Participants will then march to The Rock on Auditorium Rd.
At 6:00 p.m., Alphonse Pitawanakwat (Wiikwemkoong First Nation) will start with a prayer. There will then be two keynote speakers after: Hunter Genia LMSW (Ojibwe/Odawa) and Joe Webster MSW (Muskogee Creek).
There will also be counselors from the University on site for those who may find their services beneficial.
Refreshments will be provided.
SAN FRANCISCO
Annual Indigenous Day Celebration
12 noon – 3 p.m. – PDT
Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens
700 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Free event. There will be Native American art, music and vendors. This event highlights the diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area and California.
Gregg Castro, Ramaytush Ohlone Representative, will open the event. Jackie Keliiaa will emcee the event. There will also be featured artists like Audiopharmacy, Faith Gemmill, Kumeyaay Bird Singers, Lyla June and many more.
NEW YORK
Seventh Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration
7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. - EDT
20 Randalls Island Park
New York, New York
Sunrise Ceremony
7:00 a.m. - EDT
There will be a sunrise ceremony at the start of the event, a water ceremony and also guest speakers.
There will also be a Jingle Dress “Red Dress” special, Boys with Braids Honoring; Residential Schools Honoring; Smoke Dance Specials, a Men & Women; Eastern War Special and an Eastern Blanket Special.
This is all taking place at 20 Randalls Island Park, NYC. There is free admission and free parking. https://ipdnyc.org/
DETROIT, MICHIGAN
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Detroit 2021
6:00 p.m. – EDT
Culture House
4114 Bagley Street
Detroit, MI 48209
Vibes with the Tribes, We Are Culture Creators, and Fiesta Vibes Detroit are sponsoring a kickback and open mic night celebration called Ginagishkodaadimin: The Gathering Series.
There will be a bonfire, music, and most importantly NDN Tacos. Eventbrite link.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA
Fifth Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly
11 am.-5 p.m. – EDT
Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty Park)
The annual event is hosted by Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly, Inc (IPD Philly), an Indigenous-led emerging non-profit organization based in Philadelphia, PA. https://ipdphilly.org/
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Fossil Fuel Rally
8:30 a.m. – EDT
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,
Washington, D.C.
Indigenous people and allies will be hosting a space at the White House to speak out against Fossil Fuel addiction. Many different Indigenous and Ally groups will be in attendance.
OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON
Indigenous People’s Day Celebration
12 noon – 2:00 p.m. – PDT
Virtual via Zoom
Sponsored by the City of Olympia, this event will feature speakers on the history of Indigenous Peoples' Day in Olympia and a keynote by Nancy Shippentower, who is a member of the Puyallup Tribal Nation.
The zoom link for this event can be found here.
