Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations

Details By Native News Online Staff October 09, 2021

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is spreading across the country. On Monday, October 11, 2021, 14 states and over 130 cities will commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Here’s what is a partial list of events happening in Indian Country to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day beginning on Saturday until Monday:

SATURDAY, OCT. 9, 2021

BOULDER, COLORADO (October 9-11)

Celebrate Boulder’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Various online events. To register for events, CLICK to visit events page.

Events include Arapaho storytelling, Arapaho history, Indigenous foods cooking class, and Boulder’s Fort Chambers story.

Presented by Right Relationship Boulder

CINCINNATI, OHIO (October 9-10)

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Convergence

4 p.m.-8:00 p.m. – EDT (Saturday and Sunday)

The convergence will be streamed online and will feature eight Indigenous artists and activists, including actress and GCNAC board member, Native American actress Irene Bedard, of the Native Village of Koyuk and First Nations actor and musician Gary Farmer of the breakout series Reservation Dogs.

This year’s convergence will focus on International Indigenous Solidarity. Our speakers will present on topics such as Indigenous sovereignty, land and water rights, Indigenous centered art and education and the relationship.

Tickets are available at www.gcnacoalition.com

Presented by the Greater Cincinnati Native American Coalition (GCNAC).

HOLYOKE, MASSESHUCETTS

March to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - EDT

Carlos Vega Park

South Holyoke

This is their first official celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day. Taino leader, Chali’Naru Dones from Newton, Mass. will be facilitating both the opening and closing ceremonies. Holyoke’s own Bomba de Aqui will be featured as well.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Concert: D.C. Edition

5:30 p.m. – EDT

Clarendon Ballroom

3185 Wilson Blvd.

Arlington, Virginia

Various alternative rock Indigenous artists will perform

Facebook event.

SUNDAY, OCT. 10, 2021

DENVER

American Indian College Fund Virtual Concert – FREE

6:30 p.m. – MDT

Special guests will include Robbie Robertson, Tea Leoni, Mandy Patinkin/Kathryn Grody, and Ziggy Marley.

Interviews are available with Raye Zaragoza and Samantha Crain. Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam and Jewel are available for media interviews on a case-by-case basis. We can also arrange for interviews with Native students.

Performances and stories from students and performing artists will include Pink Martini, Portugal. The Man, Martha Redbone, Brooke Simpson, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLachlan, Frank Waln, The Ghost of Paul Revere, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff, with many more.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

We Are Still Here! The Value of Healing & Wellness Event

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - EDT

The Goei Center

818 Butterworth Street, N.W.

Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504

Sponsored by Grand Valley State University, Native News Online and Goei Center

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN

Painting the "Rock"

Michigan State University

Farm Lane, just north of the Red Cedar River

At Dusk

Michigan State University’s North American Indigenous Student Organization (NAISO) will be painting the infamous “Rock.”

NEW YORK CITY

Seventh Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

20 Randalls Island Park

New York City

There will be performances, music, vendors, Food Spoken Word, guest speakers, and an artist evening concert. https://ipdnyc.org/

MONDAY, OCT. 11, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO — ALCATRAZ ISLAND

Annual Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Gathering

6:00 a.m. – PDT

Ferries depart from Pier 33 at 5:00 a.m., 5:15 a.m., and 5:45 a.m. Tickets are $11. Children under 5 years of age are free.

Event website.

CHICAGO

Celebration by the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Coalition - Illinois

10:00 a.m. - CDT

Pottawatomie Park

7430 North Rogers

There will be a short press conference in conjunction with the celebration. Speakers include local and state elected officials. https://www.facebook.com/IPD4IL/

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Riverside Park

Monroe Avenue

Grand Rapids, Michigan

There will be a round dance, decolonized food demonstrations, a ghost supper teaching, an Indigenous art demonstration, and Chili and Frybread from Bneshi Miyem.

There will also be an available Lactation Tent for parents who are breastfeeding where water, snacks and bone broth will be provided.

ALLENDALE, MICHIGAN

Indigenous People's Day: Resiliency Through Trauma: The Boarding School Era

11:00 a.m. – 1: 00 p.m.

Grand Valley State University – Allendale Campus

2204 Kirkoff Center

Allendale, Michigan 49401

Dr. Suzanne Cross, PhD, ACSW, LMSW, Associate Professor Emeritus Michigan State University, will be presenting. This presentation will be a review of the U.S. Indian Boarding School policy (1870-1980’s), its impact on the American Indian population, historical and intergenerational trauma, and the value of healing. https://www.gvsu.edu/events/indigenous-peoples-day-resiliency-through-trauma-t-32854.htm

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

5:00 p.m. – EDT

Michigan State University

Beaumont Tower

375 W Circle Drive

East Lansing, MI 48824

Michigan State University’s North American Indigenous Student Organization (NAISO) will meet at Beaumont Tower at 5:00 p.m. to make signs for the march that will start at approximately 5:30 p.m. There will also be opportunities to smudge at this time. Participants will then march to The Rock on Auditorium Rd.

At 6:00 p.m., Alphonse Pitawanakwat (Wiikwemkoong First Nation) will start with a prayer. There will then be two keynote speakers after: Hunter Genia LMSW (Ojibwe/Odawa) and Joe Webster MSW (Muskogee Creek).

There will also be counselors from the University on site for those who may find their services beneficial.

Refreshments will be provided.

SAN FRANCISCO

Annual Indigenous Day Celebration

12 noon – 3 p.m. – PDT

Esplanade, Yerba Buena Gardens

700 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Free event. There will be Native American art, music and vendors. This event highlights the diverse and talented community of Indigenous artists in the Bay Area and California.

Gregg Castro, Ramaytush Ohlone Representative, will open the event. Jackie Keliiaa will emcee the event. There will also be featured artists like Audiopharmacy, Faith Gemmill, Kumeyaay Bird Singers, Lyla June and many more.

NEW YORK

Seventh Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration

7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. - EDT

20 Randalls Island Park

New York, New York

Sunrise Ceremony

7:00 a.m. - EDT

There will be a sunrise ceremony at the start of the event, a water ceremony and also guest speakers.

There will also be a Jingle Dress “Red Dress” special, Boys with Braids Honoring; Residential Schools Honoring; Smoke Dance Specials, a Men & Women; Eastern War Special and an Eastern Blanket Special.

This is all taking place at 20 Randalls Island Park, NYC. There is free admission and free parking. https://ipdnyc.org/

DETROIT, MICHIGAN

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Detroit 2021

6:00 p.m. – EDT

Culture House

4114 Bagley Street

Detroit, MI 48209

Vibes with the Tribes, We Are Culture Creators, and Fiesta Vibes Detroit are sponsoring a kickback and open mic night celebration called Ginagishkodaadimin: The Gathering Series.

There will be a bonfire, music, and most importantly NDN Tacos. Eventbrite link.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA

Fifth Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly

11 am.-5 p.m. – EDT

Shackamaxon (Penn Treaty Park)

The annual event is hosted by Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly, Inc (IPD Philly), an Indigenous-led emerging non-profit organization based in Philadelphia, PA. https://ipdphilly.org/

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Fossil Fuel Rally

8:30 a.m. – EDT

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,

Washington, D.C.

Indigenous people and allies will be hosting a space at the White House to speak out against Fossil Fuel addiction. Many different Indigenous and Ally groups will be in attendance.

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON

Indigenous People’s Day Celebration

12 noon – 2:00 p.m. – PDT

Virtual via Zoom

Sponsored by the City of Olympia, this event will feature speakers on the history of Indigenous Peoples' Day in Olympia and a keynote by Nancy Shippentower, who is a member of the Puyallup Tribal Nation.

The zoom link for this event can be found here.

