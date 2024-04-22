Indigenous Journalists Association President Addresses Members of the UNPFII

- Details
- By Indigenous Journalists Association
Christine Trudeau, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, president of the Indigenous Journalists Association, delivered an intervention today at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City during the 23rd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.
Trudeau provided a statement, formally known as an intervention, to the members of the UNPFII addressing the importance of “why supporting Indigenous journalism by and for Indigenous peoples is a key driver toward self-determination.”
“Globally, Indigenous communities are ignored, misrepresented, maligned, and in many cases dehumanized by media portrayals of our cultures, distinct issues, and the challenges we face due to the impacts of colonization,” said Trudeau. “This is often because our communities are either not represented in newsrooms, or do not have access to Indigenous-led media.”
Talks about IJA’s involvement with the United Nations began during former President Bryan Pollard’s time in office. IJA applied for Non Governmental Organization (NGO) consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 2019, under the direction of former President Tristan Ahtone. IJA was granted status in 2021, during former President Francine Compton’s second term and IJA participated for the first time at the 22nd UNPFII while former President Graham Lee Brewer lead the organization.
Elevating our members' concerns to the members of the UNPFII furthers IJA’s mission to uplift the importance of Indigenous media, partner with other Indigenous-led media organizations, hold mainstream media accountable and to increase visibility for Indigenous peoples.
The current session of the UNPFII began on April 15 and will conclude events on April 26. This year’s UNPFII is centered around "enhancing Indigenous Peoples’ right to self-determination in the context of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples: emphasizing the voices of Indigenous youth.”
