Indigenous Journalists Association President Addresses Members of the UNPFII

Details By Indigenous Journalists Association April 22, 2024

Christine Trudeau, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, president of the Indigenous Journalists Association, delivered an intervention today at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City during the 23rd session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues.

Trudeau provided a statement, formally known as an intervention, to the members of the UNPFII addressing the importance of “why supporting Indigenous journalism by and for Indigenous peoples is a key driver toward self-determination.”

