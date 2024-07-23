Harris Secures Enough Delegates to Become the Democratic Presumptive Presidential Nominee

Tags

Details By Marlon WhiteEagle July 23, 2024

Native Vote 2024. Just hours after President Biden ended his bid for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, she has secured enough delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

“When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination,” Harris said. “Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

According to party rules, a candidate needs the support of more than 1,976 delegates to earn the nomination. Harris received unanimous support from California, her home state.

“As a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top,” Harris said.

Harris previously served as California’s Attorney General from 2011 to 2017, and as U.S. Senator from 2017 to 2021. Pundits named several former state attorneys general, now governors of key swing states, as potential running mate choices.

Harris traveled to the Harris for President campaign headquarters, formerly Biden-Harris campaign headquarters, in Wilmington, Delaware to meet with her team. Their goal remains the same: defeat Donald Trump.

“This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights,” Harris said. “I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.”

Earlier in the day, Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, endorsed Harris for president in a social media statement.

She wrote: “The choice in this presidential election is clear. Kamala Harris will fight MAGA extremism, protect our reproductive rights, and defend our democracy. Most importantly, uniting behind her gives us the best chance to prevent another term for Donald Trump.”

The Harris campaign received record-setting contributions, with more than $100 million raissed from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening.

With just 105 days left until Election Day, Harris has a lot of work to do.

“Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line,” Harris said. “I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November.”