Happy Thanksgiving from the Navajo Tribal Council

Details By Navajo Nation Tribal Council November 23, 2023

During this Thanksgiving season, the 25th Navajo Nation Council would like to thank all the Navajo people, the Legislative Branch staff, all Navajo Nation departments, and those outside agencies who continue to assist and support our goals.

As Diné People, we have come together to celebrate our lives and kinship long before this national holiday. We recognize that the spirit of the season is rooted in gratitude and appreciation.

Be thankful for your life, as it is a sacred gift from our Creator. We should also be thankful for our K'e and the support they provide for us. Let’s honor our elders and show appreciation to the value they bring to our lives.

The 25th Navajo Nation Council would like to thank all our Navajo Veterans who have served and are currently serving in the U.S. Military, including the service of our Navajo Code Talkers. It is with great pride that our Navajo servicemen and veterans have served our country, and we salute them.

From the 25th Navajo Nation Council, have a safe and wonderful holiday. Ahe’hee’

